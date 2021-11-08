Angola: MPLA Official Calls for Reinforcement of Party's Unity and Cohesion

MPLA official calls for reinforcement of party's unity and cohesion Politics Cabinda - The coordinator of the monitoring group of the Secretariat of MPLA's Political Bureau for Cabinda province, Virgílio de Fontes Pereira, Saturday in this city, called for a greater strengthening of unity and cohesion in the party. The politician defended this position when speaking Saturday at the closing of the XII Provincial Conference of Balance and Renewal of Mandates of MPLA's Provincial Committee of Cabinda. He asked the re-elected first secretary, Marcos Alexandre Nhunga, to redouble the work aimed at regaining the number of deputies that this party lost in the last elections and, on the other hand, so that the structuring projects underway in the province will not register more interruption. Among the ongoing works that have been subject to interruption are the Caio Deep Water Port, the administrative headquarters of the provincial government, the Passenger and Breakwater Maritime Terminal, the Caio University Center (University Campus) and the Cabinda Centrality in the Chibodo area, On his turn, the re-elected first secretary, Marcos Alexandre Nhunga, recognized the need for more work to strengthen the party, the unity and cohesion with the fight against tribalism and other evils that negatively affect the growth of MPLA at the provincial level.

