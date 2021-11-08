Tanzania: TBs to Take to Court Expiry Date Cheaters

TANZANIA Bureau of Standards (TBS) has threatened to take to court business operators who edit expiry dates of food and cosmetics labels.

The TBS Central Zone office in Dodoma sounded the warning over the weekend when destroying substandard foods and cosmetics worth 26.4m/-.

TBS Central Zone, Food Safety and Quality Assurance Officer, Mr Deus Deule said they are keeping a close eye as it has come to their attention that some unfaithful business operators are editing the expiry date of the products whose shelf life has ended.

"The substandard goods we destroyed today are those collected during inspection in shops, godowns, hotels and stores in all district and municipal councils in Dodoma, Singida and Tabora region, and the exercise is ongoing," he said.

The regulator, instead, told those carrying out such illegal practices to stop or they will take stern measures to protect the safety of the products and consumers.

The destroyed products were seized during the inspections in various areas within the zone in Dodoma, Singida and Tabora regions.

Some products had expired, others were substandard or unregistered.

He said the culprits were fined from 500,000/- as per the rules and regulations. Mr Deule said the act by businesspersons to edit expiry dates endangered consumers' health.

He advised the business operators to check the products expiry date from time to time to ascertain their quality and standards.

He reminded them to store goods according to indicated guidelines.