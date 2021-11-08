Tanzania: Aweso Launches 18bn/ - Project to End Water Woes in Coast Region

8 November 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

MINISTER for Water, Jumaa Aweso has launched 18bn/- Mlandizi-Chalinze-Mboga project and directed Dar es Salaam Water and Sewerage Authority (DAWASA) to ensure that customers get the service within 14 days after submitting their applications.

Launching the project over the weekend, Minister Aweso said that his ministry is determined to end water woes in the country and ensure that 'wananchi' have access to clean, safe and reliable water services.

The project, implemented by DAWASA has been funded by internal sources and is expected to get rid of water woes to residents of Mlandizi, Chalinze and Soga.

"Now water is available, I want see all citizens who submit their applications for water connection are getting promptly response ...I don't want citizens to start complaining while there is water in the area," warned Minister Aweso.

In addition, Mr Aweso warned against the sabotage of water infrastructures and urged officials and residents to be vigilant and protect the infrastructures.

"I will not tolerate anyone one who will be caught vandalizing the infrastructures. I want Members of Parliament to team up with 'wananchi' to manage and protect all water projects in the country," the minister stated Upon the completion of the Mlandizi Mboga Project, the Minister said that he intends to make an official visit in Chalinze so as to get the Pangani project started Commenting on the project, the

Coastal Regional Commissioner (RC), Abubakar Kunenge said that water availability in the region has reached 84 per cent and the newly launched project will enable the region to forget water challenges and facilitate industrial activities.

"Ours is a strategic region when it comes to industrialization, and we know that industries need water, so the completion of this project is very beneficial to us," RC Kunenge said.

On the other hand, Chalinze MP Ridhiwani Kikwete extended his gratitude to the late President John Magufuli, saying he was the one who pushed for the implementation of the project. DAWASA Managing Director, Eng Cyprian Luhemeja said that the project involved the construction of a 59 kilometres of a steel pipeline and two pumping stations at Chamakweza and Msoga.

According to him, the project that took them more than two years to be completed will serve various citizens around Chalinze and all industries along Morogoro Road to Chalinze and Msoga.

