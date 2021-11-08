Tanzania: Rukwa Receives 6.64bn/ for the Construction of Classrooms

RUKWA Regional Commissioner (RC) Joseph Mkirikiri has disclosed that the region has received over 6.64bn/ for the construction of 259 classrooms for secondary schools and 73 satellite schools.

He said the noble initiative will ensure that no child of school going age will be left on the path side. Mkirikiti tasked Council District Executive Directors (DEDs) and Sumbawanga Municipal Director to ensure the value for money spends on the projects are realised.

Mkirikiti made such remarks over the weekend after he officially launched the celebration of reflecting the 60th Independence Anniversary held here in municipality.

During the occasion several religious and traditional leaders, elders, stakeholders and heads of various public institutions paraded the Rukwa Region real achievement during the 60 years of independence.

"So far we have received over 5.18bn/- At least 259 classrooms for secondary schools and 1.46bn/- for the construction of satellite schools, the projects are under constructions.

I'm taking this opportunity on behalf of citizens of Rukwa Region to highly thank President Samia Suluhu Hassan for her noble gesture to improve key sectors including education," noted the RC.

Giving the breakdown Mkirikiti explained that Kalambo District Council has received 1.18bn/- for construction of 59 classrooms and 680m/ for satellite schools while Nkasi District Council has got 1.36bn/- for 68 classrooms and 360m/- for 18 satellite schools.

Other councils are Sumbawanga District Council which has been given 1.74bn/- for construction of 87 classrooms and 340m/- for 17 satellite schools, while Sumbawanga municipality has received 900m/- for construction of 45 classrooms and 80m/- for four satellite schools.

He further explained the projects which are under construction have been scheduled for completion on December this year.

The government has already unveiled the 60th independence anniversary theme which reads" Miaka 60 Ya Uhuru; Tanzania Imara; Kazi Iendelee' which loosely translates "60 Year of Independence; Stable Tanzania, Let Work Continue" The independence celebration this year climax will be staged at the historic Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam.