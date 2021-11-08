Tanzania: MPs Demand More Funding to Transform Agriculture

SOME Members of Parliament (MPs) are demanding new strategies aimed at further transforming the agriculture, saying for decades the sector has largely been underfunded, amidst its immense contribu- tion to the economy.

The agricultural sector ac- counted for 26.9 per cent of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the financial year ending June 2021.

Official data shows the State in this fiscal year allocat- ed over 294bn/- to support the sector that creates nearly 65 per cent of jobs in the country.

Debating proposals for the national development plan in the National Assembly over the weekend, the MPs said the gov- ernment must review the bud- get allocated for the Ministry of Agriculture to help address challenges facing farmers and the industry.

Former Agriculture Minister Japhet Hasunga said the new national development plan for 2021/22 had surprisingly failed to mention the govern- ment's growth projection for the sector.

"The new plan indicates the agricultural sector contributed 26.9 per cent to the GDP, but at what growth?" he asked.

Hasunga said the growth projections are vital in the plan to help set measurable priorities.

The MP said the sector needed more funding and must be taken seriously due to its contribution.

Agriculture is the largest source of raw materials for hun- dreds of agro-processing indus- tries.

It is also major source of foreign currency earnings.

The MPs said the new strategies should help redefine the country's resources notably the water bodies, to help improve irrigation farming.

Special Seats MP, Halima Mdee (CHADEMA) expressed dismay that the agricultural budget continues to be minia- ture.

Equally, the legislator called for the government to give the same weight it had extended to revive the national flag carrier-ATCL to further boost its contribution to the economy and the people.

"For the last three years, the government planned to release over 3.39trn/- to ATCL, yet the state managed to release over 1.9trn/-," she pointed out.

Another MP Mr Godwin Kunambi (CCM) said the agricultural sector is vital for the country, and therefore serious measures must be put in action to improve irrigation schemes and research for agro markets. Ms Neema Lugangira (Special Seats, CCM) in her contribution said it's high time that the government tapped into digital development to help im- prove the agricultural sector in the country.

The MP was of the view that Information and Communication Technology (ICT) is the new area that must be given priority to support the agricul- tural growth.