Kenya: Jubilee Party to Hold Much Awaited NDC On November 30

Nairobi — Jubilee Party is set to hold the much-awaited National Delegates Conference on November 30.

The party's Secretary-General Raphael Tuju has issued a notice convening the NDC that will be held at the Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi.

"The agenda of the NDC shall be to review, formulate and/or approve all policies of the party," Tuju said in the notice.

He said the party will also consider, amend, review/or ratify the party constitution to ensure compliance with the Constitution and the Political Parties Act.

Also to be considered at the NDC are "other matters referred by the National Executive Committee or the National Governing Council."

The ruling party has remained largely divided with numerous 'defections' including by its Deputy Party leader William Ruto who fell out with the party leader President Uhuru Kenyatta and formed the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) which he plans to use in seeking the presidency in the 2022 presidential election.

Leaders allied to the president have been daring Ruto to formally quit the ruling party instead of criticising it and the government from within but he vowed he won't quit.