South Africa: Minister Lindiwe Zulu Hosts Bilateral Study Tour Meeting With Cote d'Ivoire Counterpart, 8 and 9 Nov

8 November 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Minister of Social Development in South Africa, Ms Lindiwe Zulu, will on Monday, 08 November, host a delegation from the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire, led by the Minister of Solidarity and Fight against Poverty, Mrs Myss Belmonde Dogo.

The two-day study tour will seek to share good practices between the two countries in the areas of social protection and social assistance in particular.

The Republic of Côte d'Ivoire complements South Africa's remarkable work of its advanced comprehensive social assistance program and wishes to learn from its best practices especially during this time of a national state of disaster.

On the second day, the delegation will be accompanied by officials from SASSA to visit SASSA pay points to learn how South Africa renders its social assistance services to poor and vulnerable citizens.

The delegation will also get a chance to see how South Africa looks after children who end up in South Africa as child migrants.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the two-day study tour planned as follows:

Day one programme

Date: Monday, 08 November 2021

Time: 9h00

Venue: Fire and Ice Hotel

Address: Summit Place Precinct, 221 Garsfontein Rd, Menlyn, Pretoria - Gauteng Province

Day two programme

Date: Tuesday, 09 November 2021

Time: 9h00

Venue: 84 Howard Avenue, Benoni - Gauteng Province

Members of the media can RSVP:

Nomfundo Xulu-Lentsoane

Cell: 066 480 6845

E-mail: NomfundoLe@dsd.gov.za

