Zimbabwe: 'Don't Donate Party Rejects to Feez' - Tsenengamu Tells Zanu-PF

The national coordinator of the newly launched Front For Economic Emancipation (FEEZ), Godfrey Tsenengamu says Zanu PF must solve its mounting problems and desist from blaming other political parties for its never-ending factional fights.

He was responding to claims made by Zanu PF Harare province acting chairperson Goodwills Masimirembwa that Zanu PF youth member Sybeth Musengezi, who is challenging Emmerson Mnangagwa's legitimacy as the ruling party's president at the High Court, was in fact a senior official of the FEEZ.

The opposition party was launched as a political in Harare Saturday.

However, Tsenengamu said there were falsehoods to label Musengezi a FEEZ member.

Masimirembwa had further claimed Musengezi was "planted" into Zanu PF in 2014 by now exiled Saviour Kasukuwere. In 2014, Kasukuwere was the Zanu PF political commissar before he fled the country in November 2017 following a military coup that removed then-President Robert Mugabe from office.

"It's all a lie and they know it," Tsenengamu told NewZimbabwe.com.

"On the 25th of May in 2020 after my expulsion from Zanu PF, held our first press conference to announce the birth of FEEZ as an apolitical and inclusive economic movement housing all Zimbabweans from various political parties."

Tsenengamu is a former Zanu PF youth commissar who was expelled from the ruling party after exposing business tycoon and Mnangagwa's ally Kuda Tagwirei and the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor John Mangudya of corruption and capturing state institutions.

The FEEZ coordinator continued: "So, FEEZ has members from Zanu PF, the MDC, and other various political parties.

"We then realised later that we cannot be able to confront corruption and push the economic emancipation agenda without addressing the political question and also the leadership question. So, that was when we then decided to transform FEEZ into a political party on the 31st of August.

"Musengezi never joined FEEZ, the political party he is not part of us. So, Zanu PF must not be in this habit of trying to run away from dealing with their issues objectively by bringing in other people who are not part of their arrangement."

Tsenengamu added: "We want to put it on record that Musengezi is not part of us. Zanu PF must not be in the habit of donating unwanted members to us. Musengezi has not approached us to join us as a member of a political party."

Repeated efforts by NewZimbabwe.com to get a comment from Kasukuwere on claims by Masimirembwa that he "planted" Musengezi into Zanu PF were unsuccessful.