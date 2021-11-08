Namibia: Netball Gears Up for Africa Cup

Hot on the heels of the Debmarine Pent Series, Africa's leading netball nations are gearing up for the Africa Netball Cup which starts in Windhoek tomorrow.

Uganda on Friday won the Pent Series when they completed an unbeaten campaign to beat five other nations to the title, but they can expect tougher competition at the Africa Cup which will see three more nations in action.

They are Africa's top-ranked nation, South Africa, which is ranked fifth in the world, Botswana (27th) and Tanzania, which does not have a world ranking at present.

Along with the six Pent Series nations the competition will be tough, with Uganda ranked seventh in the world, Malawi (sixth), Zimbabwe (12th), Zambia (15th), Namibia (24th) and Kenya (39th).

Rebekka Goagoses the vice president of Netball Namibia yesterday confirmed that the Africa Cup will take place in Windhoek, although the venue still has to be finalised.

"We don't have a decision on the venue yet as Africa Netball are dealing with it. But there will be nine countries competing while the tournament will take place from the ninth to the 16th of November," she said.

Uganda, meanwhile, completed an unbeaten campaign in the Pent Series when they beat Namibia 55-37 at the Patrick Iyambo Police College on Friday.

Uganda showed their class from the outset, and with goal shooter and captain Stella Oyella in great form, they raked in the points.

They led 16-10 by the end of the first quarter and 28-16 by the second. By the third quarter they were well ahead at 44-23, and although Namibia made a fine comeback in the final quarter, Uganda eased to a comfortable 18-point victory.

Uganda won the series with a total of 10 points from their five matches.

Malawi came second on eight points after beating Kenya 55-34 on Friday. It was their fourth victory of the tournament, with their only defeat being a 58-44 loss to Uganda on 2 November.

Zimbabwe finished third on five points after drawing their final match 52-52 against Zambia on Friday.

In a thrilling match, the sides were level 12-all at the end of the first quarter, but by half time Zambia had edged into a 29-26 lead.

Zimbabwe made a great comeback to take a 42-38 lead by the third quarter, but Zambia fought back to force a 52-all draw.

Namibia finished fourth on the log on four points, following two wins against Kenya and Zambia, and three defeats against Malawi, Zimbabwe and Uganda.

Zambia finished third on three points, while Kenya came last on zero points.

Namibia's captain against Uganda, Eve Kamutushi said she was proud of their performance against Uganda.

"We brought our A game against Uganda and I thought the girls did very well. We stuck to our game plan and it was way better than when we played against Zimbabwe. Our target the whole time was to minimise the score between us and Uganda and we managed to do that," she said.

She added that they are looking forward to competing in the Africa Cup.

"We are excited about it and playing against more African countries that are coming; we are expecting some more physical games, it's going to be hectic, but thats what it's all about," she said.

"We want to move up in the world rankings, so we have to play the big teams to improve and to qualify for the World Cup," she added.