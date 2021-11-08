Zimbabwe: Bulawayo Residents Up in Arms With Representative Chair

Bulawayo residents are up in arms with the Bulawayo United Residents Association (BURA) chairperson Winos Dube whom they accuse of interfering with the operations of affiliate residents' associations.

The residents also accuse Dube of failing to relinquish his post following the expiry of his term of office in 2018.

Representatives of various residents associations who spoke to NewZimbabwe.com claim Dube is now running the affairs of BURA single-handedly.

"We are having a problem with Winos Dube, who is interfering with structures of residents associations. BURA is simply the secretariat of various residents associations in Bulawayo. These associations have their own constitutions and they elect their own executives," Albert Ndlovu, the Tshabalala Resident Association (TRA) chairperson, told NewZimbabwe.com Sunday.

"Now, Dube seems not to understand this and he wants to control the residents' associations yet these associations are mere BURA affiliates."

He said Dube last year illegally appointed one John Moyo to lead a parallel residents association in Tshabalala.

"I am the elected chairperson of the Tshabalala Residents Association, but unfortunately Dube has created his own association in the suburb, which is causing a lot of confusion and problems in the area.

"Our programmes have been affected because Dube and his team are busy circulating WhatsApp messages urging residents to defy my executive," Ndlovu said.

The Nkulumane Residents Association, secretary Isaiah Sibanda concurred with Ndlovu adding Dube's term of office as BURA chairperson expired in 2018.

"BURA is now a one-man-band. We have challenged Dube on numerous occasions to bring minutes of BURA's executive meetings, but he has not done so because he knows that his term expired," Sibanda said.

He added BURA was operating without a treasurer, yet affiliate residents' associations continue to pay their monthly subscriptions.

"As residents' associations, we want to know who is accounting for our BURA subscriptions when there is no treasurer. We are recommending a thorough audit of BURA's financial affairs."

Sibanda added during the 2018 local council elections, Dube contested as a Zanu PPF councillor in ward 25 disregarding BURA's constitution that office-bearers should be apolitical.

However, Dube lost in that election to an MDC Alliance candidate.

"BURA's constitution is very clear that the executive of the association should be apolitical, but Dube contested as a councillor for a political party. Again, in his ward, there is no residents' association and we wonder who seconded him to BURA," Sibanda added.

The Njube residents association chairperson, Modecai Mlotshwa said he and his secretary were recently suspended for failing to take orders from Dube.

"Dube claims to have suspended me and my secretary for failing to take orders from him. I cannot be suspended by somebody whose term of office has expired," Mlotshwa said.

"Dube and his executive were elected in 2013 and their five-year term of office ended in 2018. He cannot continue harassing and imposing his people on the residents' associations.

"At almost every Zanu PF and government function such as the recent so-called anti-sanctions gala, Dube will be there purporting to be representing Bulawayo residents.

Efforts by NewZimbabwe.com to reach Dube were unsuccessful as his mobile phone number was unreachable.