The Oshakati Town Council on Monday morning announced that residents of Oshakati West will not have water from 08h00 to 16h00 from Monday to Friday this week.

The council said this was as a result of the replacement of the old asbestos/cement pipes with new PVC ones.

"Kindly take note that the water interruption will go on for the entire week

"Residents are urged to spare some water for usage during the interruption hours," the town council said in its notice.