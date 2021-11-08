Nigeria: Edo Govt Hails Kamaru Usman for Successful Defence of Title

Edo State Government has sent a warm congratulatory letter to Kamaru Usman who successfully defended his welterweight title against his American challenger, Colby Covington.

The 34-year-old Auchi born Usman retained his title with a unanimous decision win against Covington in their rematch at UFC 268 in New York early hours of Sunday.

Usman dropped the challenger twice in quick succession at the end of the second round with a big left hook then a huge right hand.

Covington, 33, rallied in rounds three and four and the pair traded heavy shots in the fifth without either able to land a fight-ending blow.

The judges scored it 48-47, 48-47, 49-46

In the letter from the office of the Deputy Governor, Edo State Government described the reigning UFC welterweight champion as a shining star and a true reflection of what the Nigerian youth should represent.

"You are a true role model for the Nigerian youths and we want the Nigerian youths to emulate you by bringing glory and honour to the nation rather than engage in cyber crime, drugs and other vices", the letter stated.

The state government commended Usman for keeping to his promise to "give back to the society that made him by being a role model to the younger generation."

"We are ready to receive you again and again whenever you are in Nigeria. You are a true patriot and our ambassador of sports, we are proud of you and indeed, Nigerians are proud of you. Be assured that we shall continue to pray for you to get to the zenith. We are looking forward to partnering you in discovering and nurturing young talents in the area of mixed martial art, " the letter stressed.

The Welterweight Champion Usman also known as 'the Nigerian Nightmare' joined the UFC in 2015 and has remained unbeaten after 19 title fights.

His first fight with Covington in 2019 ended in a knockout in the 5th round.