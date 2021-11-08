Zimbabwe: Roilbaa Bigger Than Bulawayo

Langalakhe Mabena/Nkosilathi Sibanda
A brand to reckon with is the status that the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (RoilBAA) have earned and in the five years of their existence, the ball has not been dropped.
November 6 was the night that the Zimbabwean arts fraternity needed as a "success" relief of events especially in the midst of the catastrophic Covid-19 pandemic.
This year, the awards happened over three days, a move that was taken to contain audiences in respect of the Covid-19 protocols and the methodology worked as planned.
However, the highlight of the awards was on the finale which took place at the traditional venue, the Large City Hall on Saturday.
The red carpet was rolled out from 4pm and this was the platform that was greatly utilised by patrons who graced the event dressed to the nines.
The awards ceremony started at 6pm as planned and ended well on time with South Africa-based Comedian Q Dube making sure that the audience stays glued and focused with his comic prowess as the main presenter on stage.
Although the awards were initiated as a "Bulawayo affair", in the past five years, the event has proven to be bigger than the city as it continues to attract people from different cities, even those from outside the country.
People such as Beef Harrison, founder of the Zim Hip Hop Awards, renowned filmmakers Daves Guzha and Joe Njagu were spotted at the evening ceremony.
Zolani Mkiva, a celebrated arts practitioner who is an Imbongi YeSizwe and former praise poet for the late former South African President Nelson Mandela was also at the awards.
As a guest of honour, the African National Congress (ANC) member was afforded an appreciation award.
"What I see here tonight is the best thing I've ever seen," said Mkiva. "Zimbabwe is a beautiful country and it has beautiful dynamic cultures and I can see all of them today.
"It's a privilege to be honoured with this accolade. I didn't come alone from South Africa as I'm accompanied by businessmen who want to see how they can invest in Bulawayo arts.
"South Africa and Zimbabwe are one and our cultures speak volumes. We're looking forward to partnering with local creatives in maintaining our African stories through different art genres."
Busisa Moyo, the CEO of United Refineries whose cooking oil brand Roil is the main sponsor of the awards, said Roil will always be there to lubricate the awards.
"For the past four years, we were the main sponsor for the awards and what we have from this annually held event is a success," he said. "I can see we have people from outside Bulawayo and the country and this is a sign that the brand is growing.
"We're looking forward to collaborating with other countries in making sure that our cultural stories don't die."
One of the organisers of the awards, Raisedon Baya, said he was happy that the awards conquered Covid-19.
"We had doubts about this year's event as the economy was shut down by the pandemic and we weren't able to go out there and hunt for sponsorship," he said.
"But we're happy for this year's success. Local young entrepreneurs injected various sponsorship into the awards and it's a sign that Bulawayo artistes are finally getting local support."
The show was not going to be complete without a dash of the glitz and the glam.
The proceedings were beamed live on social media platforms as well as the national broadcaster ZBCtv. Those who watched from the comfort of their couches can attest that the organisers pulled a grand of a presentation.
The stage was lit. It was by all standards international.
Even the hyped Oscars and Grammys have a thing or two to copy from the RoilBAA event.
What of the fashion and style side of the day?
Everyone who attended brought the celebration of Bulawayo as a metropolis of seething cultural trends. From the usual suits to the dare-to-wear designer clothes, no eye could miss the beauty.
To complement the stage were the performances from all the young artistes who had the opportunity. New and seasoned creatives made top-class acts that kept event attendees on the edge of their seats. Some failed to hold their cool as Mawiza belted his Entumbane kogogo song.
The combined acts of the artistes for the hit "Masiyephambili" and Sandra Sibanda's serenade brought more light in the night.
And as a toast to the entertainment was Skhosana Buhlungu's Dlala Ntethe.
All was forgotten as the Large City Hall became a theatre of reality. In fact, the hall was full to the brim.
For long, artistes in Bulawayo have decried being brushed aside, not getting a reward off their works, but on Saturday night, the RoilBAA organisers had other ways.
The corporate world in the city of Bulawayo came on board in what was viewed as a gesture that came in die time. All the awards had corporate backing.
Not only that, it was sustained proof that the arts are a key cog in the economy. A partnership that all and sundry would wish stays for all.
Topping the charts was the presentation of a fully serviced housing stand and building material to the People's choice award that went to gospel artiste Mai Mwamuka.
In drawing back the hands of time, four years back when the awards started, a lot of changes have been there.
A lot can be said of the improvement.
The organisers made it a point to show art revellers that they have grown. In the five years, the event has matured. If wine matures for a sweeter taste, why not the RoilBAAs.
A thumbs up!
Below is a list of 2021 Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards winners:
Outstanding Song of the Year 'For Me' -- DJ Zandimaz
Newcomer of the Year (All Genres) -- Sandra Sibanda
Outstanding Male Artist of the Year -- Msiz'kay
Outstanding Female Artist of the Year -- Vuyo Brown
Outstanding Hip Hop Artist/Act -- Awa
Outstanding Kwaito/House/Gqom Act -- Mawiza
Outstanding Alternative Music -- Thandy Dlana
Outstanding Gospel Artist/Act -- Mai Mwamuka
Outstanding Imbube/Acapella Group/Act -- Focus Accapella
Outstanding Tshibilika/Rhumba Act -- Insimbi Zezhwane
Outstanding Music Producer -- Nashville
Outstanding Music Video -- 'Induku Enhle' -- X Mile
Outstanding Radio DJ -- ZiFM Stereo -- Nomalanga Nyathi
Outstanding Club DJ -- DJ Mzoe
Outstanding Dance Ensemble -- Geek Twins
Outstanding Female Dancer -- Dorcas Ngwenya
Outstanding Male Dancer -- Hebson Ncube
Outstanding Arts Journalist -- The Chronicle -- Mthabisi Tshuma
Outstanding Arts Photographer -- Sadee LensWorks
Outstanding Online Media -- Ekasi Magazine
Outstanding Theatre Actress -- Musawenkosi Sibanda
Outstanding Theatre Actor -- Cedrick Msongelwa
Outstanding Theatre Production -- Bhalagwe Is Burning by Victory Siyanqoba
Outstanding Comedian -- Zwe Hlabangana
Outstanding Poet -- Desire Moyo
Outstanding Literary Work -- Fiction -- All Come To Dust by Bryony Rheam
Outstanding Literary Work -- Non-Fiction-- Our Food Our Heritage, Our Culture by Makhosi Mahlangu
Outstanding Ndebele Literary Work -- Ngubani Owabulalala uDube by Mihla Sitsha
Outstanding Fashion Designer/House -- A Tribe Called Zimbabwe
Outstanding Model -- Ben Chest
Outstanding Ambassador (worldwide) -- Vusa Mkhaya
Outstanding TV Production/Programme -- Mjolo FM -- Byo Memes
Outstanding Short Film -- Figure It Out -- Nkosilesisa Ncube
Outstanding Film/TV Actress -- Lee Mchoney -- Wadiwa Wepamoyo
Outstanding Film/TV Actor -- Figure it Out -- Leroy Mthulisi Ndlovu