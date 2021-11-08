Zimbabwe: Gem Boys in Dream Start

Manica Diamonds... ... ... (3) 4

MANICA Diamonds FC opened their 2021/2022 Castle Lager Premiership season with an impressive 4-0 routing of newcomers Whawha at Sakubva in Mutare yesterday.

The gulf in class between the hosts and the visitors was evident from the first whistle as Whawha managed just one shot on target in the first half. After finishing fifth, in their debut Premiership season, the Gem Boys made a bold statement about their intentions, to better their previous run.

No wonder, head coach, Johanisi Nhumwa, was a happy man.

"We are surely gunning for something better than what we achieved in the previous season," he said.

"Yes, we might not have achieved what we wanted in the Chibuku Super Cup but I think we are going to atone for that with a good run in this Premiership season.

"Remember, we are coming from a period where we had to play and stop, play and stop but I am happy that we seem to be above 50 percent match fitness, as a team, and that stems from our participation, in the Chibuku Super Cup competition.

"We hope to carry on from here and collect more points so that we achieve what we have set for ourselves to achieve.

"I am happy and I hope the rhythm will not be destroyed."

The match go off to flying start with Manica Diamonds enjoying greater possession and having more attempts at goal.

A clever Lloyd Katongomara back-heel fooled Whawha defender Admiral Matope, whose hands touched the ball, in the first minute, and the referee pointed to the spot.

Up stepped Manica Diamonds midfielder, Xolisani Moyo, whose effort was saved by Whawha goalkeeper, Alexander Useni, who punched the ball to safety, to deny the hosts an early lead.

However, it was Katongomara, who got to the end of man-of-the-match Pasca Manhanga's pass, in the 18th minute, and drilled the ball over the goalkeeper.

Kotongomara doubled the hosts' lead in the 33rd minute when he headed home from close range.

Tichaona Mabvura extended the Manica Diamond's lead at the stroke of half-time. After receiving a fine pass from exciting Manhanga, and dribbled past the goalkeeper before placing the ball home.

Katongomara completed his hattrick in the 52nd minute, when he connected a beautiful cross from second half substitute Micheal Tapera, to seal the fate for the Gweru prison wardens.

While Katongomara will dominate the headlines, Manhanga will certainly get the praise for his fine performance.

Whawha coach, Luke "Jukulile" Petros said his men lost the plot.

"We did not play according to plan. It was a difficult match for us. We will have to pick up the pieces and move forward hoping for a better turn of events.

"This is not the result we would have wanted but in a game of football, this can happen. We are still very much in it.

"We are confident that we will be able to accomplish our main aim of staying in the league."

Teams:

Manica Diamonds: A. Reyners; C Munzwabwa (T Mamvura, 78th min); T Chamboko (G Gurure, 78th min); E Mafirenyika; T Ndlovu; L Masibera; X Moyo (M Tapera, 65th min); P Manhanga; T Mabvura; L Katongomara (L Vundhla; 65th min); J Takunda:

Whawha FC: A Useni; R Useni; N Gurende; B Maburutse; A Matope; R Matutu; E Mawanda (J Barake, 78th min); X Ncube (T Daka; 78th min); E Muzanenhamo; N Jukulile; D Madzinga: