Zimbabwe: CID Launches Manhunt for Suspect

Police have roped in the International Police Organisations (Interpol) with a view to track down one of Zimbabwe's most wanted armed robbery suspects, Conwell Junior Kasambarare (26), believed to be part of the famous Musa Taj Abdul gang.

He is facing a plethora of robbery and housebreaking charges and is believed to have escaped to Capetown, South Africa.

Kasambarare recently jumped bail and police have launched a massive manhunt for him, yet again. He was re-arrested early this year on charges of committing a spate of heists countrywide, including the famous Mashwede Holdings robbery.

Kasambarare was granted bail on these armed robbery charges last month, but failed to turn up in court for his latest remand hearing last Tuesday, prompting the issuance of a warrant of arrest.

His suspected accomplice, Mike Harris Chiyangwa, appeared in court as ordered by Harare magistrate Mr Ignatio Mhene.

The State represented by Mr Shepherd Makonde then applied for a warrant of arrest. The two are accused of robbing Petzim Service Station in Machipisa, Harare, in this latest case.

Sources close to investigations from CID Homicide, which deals with all serious violent crimes including robbery, yesterday said they had now engaged Interpol so that they will be able to travel to South Africa.

A team of detectives is set to leave Zimbabwe once all procedures have been followed. Recently, detectives checked all the houses and hideouts that Kasambarare once resided, but could not locate him.

They then picked up information that he could have fled to South Africa to evade being rearrested. Kasambarare and Chiyangwa had allegedly armed themselves with an unknown pistol and iron bars and went to Petzim Service Station in a Mazda truck. Upon arrival, they asked the security guard if there was fuel.

One of the two suddenly pulled out the pistol and pointed it at the guard.

They allegedly force-marched the security guard to the storeroom where they tied his hands with a belt and ordered him to lie down before breaking into the office and stole a medical kit, hair clipper and a generator battery before proceeding to the next shop where they stole 14 Exide batteries.

When the two were arrested, they allegedly implicated Spicer Takawira and Chamu Takawira as their accomplices and those two are also being charged for the same offence.

Kasambarare of Budiriro 2 was arrested together with two other alleged accomplices, Luckson Mudyara (47) of Budiriro 1 and Chiyangwa (32) of Old Highfield.

In February, police launched a manhunt for Kasambarare after he was released last year on bail after facing charges of being part of a gang committing a spate of armed robberies. He was re-arrested, but managed to get admitted to bail again.

Spicer Takawira, an alleged accomplice in the Machipisa robbery, was recently arrested on charges of house housebreaking and theft. Kasambarare, Takawira, together with Leo Mandaza, Godwin Kusikwenyu and another man only identified as Chamu, allegedly committed seven cases of housebreaking and theft in Harare.