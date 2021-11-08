Zimbabwe: Chiefs Open Season With Controversial Victory

Bulawayo Chiefs... ... ... ... (0) 1

Triangle... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... .0

TRIANGLE coach Taurai Mangwiro called his players off the pitch in the 89th minute, to calm them, as they charged at referee Prince Mathumo for denying them a penalty, at Luveve yesterday.

Ralph Matema was hacked down inside the box by Ben Nyahunzvi and it looked a straight penalty.

Assistant referee Brighton Nyika called a penalty but Mathumo overruled him and, instead, ruled that Matema had been in an offside position.

The irony is that the assistant referees, who run the lines, are usually in a better position to call an offside than the referee.

The referee's questionable decision angered the visitors' players, who menacingly charged at Mathumo, and it had to take Mangwiro and Matema to calm them down.

Bulawayo Chiefs took the lead in the 77th minute through Billy Vheremu, who tapped in a cross from Farau Matare.

Mangwiro had no qualms with the decision.

"The referee is better placed to make the call. The assistant referee walked straight to the spot, but then we respect the decision of the referee," Mangwiro said.

Chiefs' coach, Nilton Terreso, thought it was an exciting game.

"It was an exciting game, however, it was difficult for us in the last stages of the game where l thought we were not as organised as we should have been," he said.

"It is nice to get off to a positive start."

Chiefs started the game strongly with their first chance falling to Vheremu in the 31st minute, but his effort was blocked by Takabva Mawaya, in goals for Triangle.

Mawaya was again called into action two minutes later and tipped Malvin Mkolo's header from a free-kick over the bar.

From the resulted corner-kick, Mthokozisi Msebe found himself with enough room just outside the box, but shot straight at the goalkeeper.

Five minutes before the break, Msebe sent Matare through on goal and his weak effort that was easily saved by Mawaya.

Triangle's best chance of the game fell to Delic Murimba, just after the break, when he met an inviting cross with a header, which missed the target by just a few inches.

Teams

Bulawayo Chiefs

Bizanini, B. Nyahunzvi, M. Gasela (L. Ndlela 44th min), H. Chikosa (D. Jaricha 88th min) M. Mkolo, J. Nyabinde, M. Msebe (G. Gumbo 90th min), B. Vheremu, F. Moyo, E. Chikwende, F. Matare

Triangle United

Mawaya, J. Mukombwe, M. Ngwenya, K. Gwao, A. Chivheya, D. Mudadi, R. Madamombe, G. Bero, K. Mujaya (Ralph Mathema 58th min), Collin Duhwa, Delic Murimba (Brian Chikwenya 80th min)