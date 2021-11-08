Zimbabwe: COP26 - Major Takeaways

Deputy News Editor

President Mnangagwa and 139 other world leaders together with climate experts converged in Glasgow, Scotland, from November 1 to 2 to thrash out agreements that would save the world from the adverse effects of climate change.

Intense negotiations took place and two major agreements were made; halting and reversing deforestation and curbing emissions of methane by 2030.

Developed powers have pledged to provide US$100 billion every year to developing countries for them to adapt and to mitigate climate change.

United States President Joe Biden said the US$100 billion fund was within reach.

Ahead of the summit, British heir Prince Charles had described COP26 as "the last chance saloon" to save the world from the devastating effects of climate change.

"We must now translate fine words into still finer actions," he said.

"And as the enormity of the climate challenge dominates people's conversations, from newsrooms to living rooms, and as the future of humanity and nature herself are at stake, it is surely time to set aside our differences and grasp this unique opportunity to launch a substantial green recovery by putting the global economy on a confident, sustainable trajectory and, thus, save our planet."

President Mnangagwa had also said discussions at COP26 would be an important step in agreeing a collective way forward as Zimbabwe was feeling the impact of climate change more than others, with local temperatures rising by approximately 2 degrees Celsius over the past century, resulting in an increase in extreme weather.

And with agreements having been made, the issue moves to implementation, which has been the biggest challenge in the past.

Already, the countries that have okayed the deforestation agreement contain 85 percent of the world's forests.

The deforestation agreement comes with US$19,2 billion of public and private funds for conservation efforts.

Further, 28 countries have pledged to ensure that trade in important commodities such as cocoa, palm oil and soy, does not contribute to the cutting down of trees.

On coal, the leaders agreed to accelerate the end of coal, a fossil fuel credited for the largest chunk of emissions globally.

Almost 46 countries have so far committed to ending their use of coal, under the "Global Coal to Clean Power Transition Statement."

Twenty-three of the countries are newcomers to the commitment, while several major banks and financial institutions have indicated they will stop financing coal.

A heavy coal user, South Korea, said it would phase out coal altogether in the 2030s, while Poland, Europe's most coal-dependent nation, said it would end use of coal in the 2040s.

The countries will also support other countries to do the same.

The phasing out of coal is seen as critical in the world's desire to keep global warming within 1,5 degrees Celsius this century, which is seen as important to avoid catastrophic impacts of climate change.

However, most developing countries refused to accept the agreement as they depend on coal for power generation, cooking and other needs and any transition would require huge investment in alternatives, money that the countries did not have.

Speaking after arriving back home from COP26 last Thursday, President Mnangagwa said developing countries agreed to stop using coal once they receive funds from rich countries to help them move to clean energies such as solar, wind and others.

The contention by developing countries was that developed countries used coal to fire their mines and manufacturing industries during the industrial revolution of the 1800s and made lots of profits.

Now after raking in billions of dollars, the countries were able to diversify their energy mix and can easily do away with coal.

Any attempt by developing countries to immediately halt coal mining and electricity production from coal will result in thousands losing jobs and millions going without electricity.

This is where the US$100 billion pledge by developed nations comes into play.

Environmentalists believe the agreements were half-hearted as they do not have timeframes.

This has seen massive demonstrations across the world as lobbyists demand seriousness to tackle climate change.

But for Zimbabwe, COP26 also provided the country an opportunity to meet global leaders, all in one place.

The Second Republic has embarked upon the engagement and re-engagement policy guided by the mantra, "friend to all and enemy to none", and an opportunity to re-engage will those that had turned their backs on Zimbabwe was seized.

President Mnangagwa met United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson and an agreement was made that the UK's Minister of State for Africa Vicky Ford would visit Harare to kick-start relations.

Minister Ford herself spoke with President Mnangagwa one-on-one in initial detailed discussions.

Other key engagements were done with European Council President Charles Michel, US President Biden, Commonwealth Secretary General Baroness Patricia Scotland, United Nations General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid, and others.

President Mnangagwa said he was happy with the engagements he had and said the UK visit was worthwhile and successful.