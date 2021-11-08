Nigeria: Odili - Niger Delta Agitators Give Govt 14 Days Ultimatum to Prosecute Invaders

Abuja — The Coalition of Niger Delta Agitators has issued a-14 day ultimatum to the federal government to publicly parade and prosecute the perpetrators of the invasion of Justice Mary Odili's house in Abuja.

The Coalition, in a statement yesterday and jointly signed by Gen. John Dukku and Gen. Ekpo Ekpo, gave the ultimatum after its general assembly meeting.

"We therefore warn that on no account should the recent invasion of Honourable Justice Mary Odili's home be swept under carpet as we are watching every event. Who ordered the invasion? What was his motive(s)? Why is such illegal invasion important now?

"If the government failed to answer above questions and apologise to Odili's family, Niger Delta people and prosecute the perpetrators within the next fourteen (14) days, we shall not hesitate to let the Nigerian government and whole world know about how we feel about all these intimidations and harassments of our people in a way they would understand," the statement stated in part.

The Coalition said it viewed the action as a ploy to intimidate, harass, humiliate and forcefully evict her from her current position in the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

Continuing, the statement added: "We have carefully studied the situation and events that led to the invasion of Justice Odili's home, the siege by the combined team of Department of State Services (DSS), Army, Police and eventual unlawful invasion of the property without a valid search warrant by agents of the state and we want to state that this is an affront on the sensibility of the Niger Delta people.

"We can authoritatively say that the only offense of Honourable Justice Mary Odili is because she is the second highest ranking Judge in the Supreme Court of Nigeria and she is from the Niger Delta region."

The Coalition, therefore, rejected the claim by the government that suspicious activities were suspected in the building, saying the claim was baseless and unacceptable.