South Africa: Foreign Franchise - South African Rugby Suffers a Player Exodus

8 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Jon Cardinelli

An increasing number of South African names are appearing on team lists from countries such as Scotland and Italy, underlining the large volume of South Africa's player drain.

Durban-born Bradley Roberts is set to make his Test debut for Wales against the Springboks in Cardiff on 6 November. The Ulster hooker - who was schooled in KwaZulu-Natal and attended university in Stellenbosch before moving to Ireland for the sake of his rugby career - qualifies for the Dragons thanks to a Welsh grandmother. Roberts was rushed into the Wales squad recently after the team sustained a series of injuries in the front-row department.

On 13 November, the Boks will face a Scotland side featuring a number of familiar faces. Current Scotland squad members such as Oli Kebble, Dylan Richardson, Pierre Schoeman, Kyle Steyn and Duhan van der Merwe were all born and schooled in South Africa. They began their professional careers with a Super Rugby or Currie Cup team. Apart from Steyn, each represented South Africa at Under-20 level.

Several other Test teams competing in the northern hemisphere this November boast their own South Africa-born stars. Since representing hosts Japan at the 2019 World Cup, Lappies Labuschagne has led the...

