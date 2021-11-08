Liberia: Govt Sets Us$15k Bounty Over Recent Death of Three Liberians

Monrovia — The Government of Liberia has announced a US$15,000 (fifteen thousand) cash reward for any useful and factual information that will lead to the arrest of the perpetrators of recent high profile murders in Monrovia.

The amount of US$5,000.00 (five thousand United States dollars) is set aside for actionable information on each of the persons of interest.

Last week, it can be recalled that the Ministry of Justice ordered post mortem examinations on the remains of John Tubman, Maude Elliot and William R. Tolbert, III - who were all discovered dead in their homes - as part of a full scale investigation.

The Liberia National Police, has however named Christian Byron Anderson and William V.S, Anderson (known also as "Baby Shad") as initial persons of interest to the investigation.

The Government, in a release issue here, has urged the public to assist the process by calling several hot-lines to provide information. The numbers included: (0770800410, 0770800423, 0770800102, 0770800103, 0770800111, 0770800122, 0770800109, 0777900023).

The release also urged members of the public who are with any information to come to the Police headquarters assuring all that "their identities and rewards will be kept confidential."

"The Joint Security of Liberia, under the chairmanship of the Ministry of Justice, is scheduled to convene on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, to review the general security situation in the country, " said the release.

It further assured the public that the Joint Security is working around the clock to solve the three (3) recent murder cases in Monrovia and provide enhanced security to the public.

The Government, according to the release. deplores the unwarranted politicization of the death of these individuals, describing it as insensitive to the families of the deceased.

The Government cited that it takes seriously the death of any Liberian and is therefore leaving no stone unturned in getting to the bottom of the matter, indicating that the national Security Apparatus has been mandated by President Weah to implore all necessary legal means within its authority to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all Liberians and foreign residents in the country.