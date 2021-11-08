South Africa: Proteas On the Right Track After Two Years of Slow, Steady Growth

8 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

It looks like a strong T20 World Cup campaign, with the Proteas on the hunt for a semifinal place going into the final round of the Group stages. Just winning against England would be notable.

Cricket World Cups and the Proteas seem destined never to mix, as another campaign looks set to end in agony for a South African team that has performed above expectations at the current T20 World Cup.

Before a ball was bowled at the seventh staging of the T20 World Cup, being held in the United Arab Emirates, the Proteas were not among the leading contenders for the title.

England, India, New Zealand, Australia, Pakistan and even the reigning champions West Indies were viewed as superior 20-over teams to the Proteas. So, the fact that South Africa were in with a chance of making the semifinals at the time of writing is clear evidence that there has been improvement and growth.

The irony is that the Proteas could end the group stages on eight log points with England and Australia and still not advance to the semis because of an inferior net run rate (NRR).

The top two teams in each group advance to the semifinals....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

