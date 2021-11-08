South Africa: Sponsors Drop Yorkshire County Club After Report Into Allegations of Racism By Former Player

analysis

Sponsors of English county side Yorkshire have ended their partnerships with the club after an independent report into allegations of racism made by former player Azeem Rafiq.

The report found that the player was a victim of racial harassment and bullying in his first spell at the county from 2008 to 2014.

Yorkshire said last month that the club would not take any disciplinary action against employees, players or executives following the report. So far, only a summary of the club's 12-month investigation - one which began in September last year and included the admission that Rafiq was a victim of "racial harassment and bullying" - has been made public.

Publishing company Emerald Group and Yorkshire Tea said on 3 November that they had cut ties with Yorkshire.

Rafiq, a player of Pakistani descent and a former captain of the England Under-19s, said last year that he had been made to feel like an outsider at Yorkshire and had contemplated taking his own life.

Yorkshire apologised to Rafiq in September after the publication of a summary of the report's findings.

Yorkshire chairperson Roger Hutton as well as other members of the club's senior management have been summoned to appear before...