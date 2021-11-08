Zimbabwe Hosts Environmental Workshop for African Scribes

Zimbabwe is this week hosting an environmental workshop for African journalists to sharpen their skills on the coverage of environmental and conservation matters.

The African Wildlife Foundation (AWF) is organising the workshop which will run from November 8 -13.

"We want to build the capacity of African journalists to tell the African conservation story. Conservation does not exist in a vacuum, it is influenced by the decisions that the continent's leaders are making and the developmental aspirations of Africans," said Jacqueline Kubania, a communications manager for the AWF.

"Conservation is therefore a political story, an economic story, a health story, a food security story- and needs to be as prominently covered in the news."

A total of 31 journalists from Zimbabwe, Zambia, Botswana, South Africa, Mozambique and Malawi will participate at the workshop.

"Ultimately, we want to see an Africa where sustainable development includes thriving wildlife and wild lands as cultural and economic assets for future generations. This can only happen if Africans take ownership and leadership of conservation on the continent. Media is a powerful ally in ensuring that this happens," said Kubania.

For more than 50 years, AWF has been a key player in African conservation and sustainable development.

AWF supports a number of programmes on wildlife conservation, land use planning, education and capacity building, development of conservation enterprise to improve livelihoods and applied research.