South Africa: Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma Engages Stakeholders in Port St John As Part of Eastern Seaboard Development, 9 Nov

8 November 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma will together with the Eastern Cape Provincial Government leadership engage stakeholders in Port St Johns, Eastern Cape on the Eastern Seaboard Development.

The Eastern Seaboard Development spans across two provinces, 4 districts and 17 municipalities situated along the 600km coastline. In the Eastern Cape Province, the development includes both OR Tambo and Alfred Nzo District Municipalities.

The District Development Model (DDM) stakeholder engagements are important and integral part of the Eastern Seaboard development. Since the DDM prioritises social partnerships and collaboration with communities in addressing service bottlenecks, this project will benefit communities the most, hence the importance of their involvement and buy-in.

The project has the potential to contribute to development of communities who will benefit through investments and jobs creation. The envisaged development will leverage the underdeveloped coastline as it is abound with endless opportunities ranging from a pristine/warm ocean line which can attract significant numbers of domestic and international tourists. The development will build inclusive local economies through leveraging district endowments, comparative advantages and optimising industrial structures.

The stakeholder engagement in PSJ is an important milestone and a build-up to towards the visit by the President. It is also befitting that O.R. Tambo is hosting this build-up event as it is the inaugural DDM pilot site launched by the President back in 2019.

Minister Dlamini Zuma and provincial leadership will engage Traditional Leaders, Business and Community representatives from O.R. Tambo and Alfred Nzo, respectively, in keeping with the principles of inclusive development premised on horizontal integration.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X