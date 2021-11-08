Kenya International Industrial Expo Set for Nov 19

Nairobi — The 4th Kenya International Industrial Expo (KIIE) is set to take place from November 17-19 under the theme 'Building a strong manufacturing sector amidst Covid-19' that will support the recovery of the economy which has taken a beating from the pandemic.

The three-day event will focus on industrialization, the exhibition field including General Machinery, Construction Machinery, hardware and Tools, Solar and New Energy products, Auto Parts, Chemical Products and Medical Equipment.

The event organized by Afripeak Expo Kenya Limited in partnership with Kenya Investment Authority and Kenya National Chambers of Commerce & Industry is expected to bring together 103 companies including 83 which are foreign exhibitors mainly from China.

Mr Gao Wei, Managing Director, Afripeak Expo Kenya Limited, said that the expo seeks to link the local industries to their Chinese counterparts, and hence advance technological transfer vital in boosting local production capability.

"Currently the government of Kenya is on a mission of transforming its economy, especially the manufacturing sector. Under the "Big Four Agenda", the Manufacturing pillar is critical to creating jobs for the youth in Kenya," he said.

The event will entail a show area that covers a total of 2930 m2, including indoor and outdoor zooms.

"The pandemic has affected the global economy and in order to promote local industry, this year we have decided to add Kenyan Pavilion, providing 20 local companies with an opportunity to showcase their products and link up with potential overseas buyers," Gao said.

Erick Rutto, First Vice Chamber President of Kenya National Chambers of Commerce and Industry, pointed out that the expo is key in helping the country achieve the industrialization dream under Vision 2030.

"This expo provides a platform for technology transfer, boosting inter-trade and enhancing the opening of the gateway between Kenya and China. It is indeed a boost to attracting foreign direct investments to our country as we endeavour to spur further growth of trade in our country, "Rutto said.

The Exhibition is expected to contribute to the Kenya government's Big 4 Agenda by providing trade and technological exchange opportunities between Kenya and the world."

"The foreign exhibitors will have their local representatives being present at their respective exhibition stands at Sarit Expo Centre. These arrangements enabled the visitors to see the exhibits physically and interact with foreign companies' representatives as well as connect via virtual links for business deals negotiations," Gao added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Pius Rotich, General Manager of Investment Promotion and Business Development of Kenya Investment Authority (Keninvest) said the expo will facilitate industrial knowledge exchange, which is beneficial to both countries.

"Industrialization is at the centre of Big Four Agenda and that's why we must embrace and adapt to new technology to realize this dream. One of the ways of ensuring local enterprises grow they must forge partnerships with the likes of China. We are urging the Chinese companies to set up industries here in Kenya by tapping into the government's industrial parks. We have set up 75 Export Processing Zones across the country which comes with a lot of incentives for investors."

The Kenya International Industrial Expo -KIIE is co-organized with Shandong Export Commodities (Kenya) Exhibition. Through the Department of Commerce of Shandong Province of P.R.China, 50 internationally recognized outstanding manufacturers from Shandong are bringing machinery & equipment, electrical & new energy products as well as automobiles and spare parts to our expo.