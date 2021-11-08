South Africa: Deputy Minister Mhaule and MEC Fundile Gade Hand Over Sunshine Special School in Uitenhage, Eastern Cape, 8 Nov

press release

The Deputy Minister of Basic Education Dr Reginah Mhaule and Eastern Cape MEC Fundile Gade will tomorrow, Monday 08 November 2021 hand-over Sunshine Special School in Uitenhage in the Eastern Cape.

The handover of Sunshine Special School follows the recent handover of Nkululeko Ralo Primary School in Mthatha as part of the broader programme of the Eastern Cape Education MEC to officially handover 10 Mega Schools across the province.

This state of-the art special school with 281 learners has amenities which include a resource centre, science laboratory, Therapy Block, Practical Subjects rooms for subjects such as hair dressing as well as home economics, a multipurpose centre and nutrition centre where learners are served nutritious meals daily.

Much more than a story of brick and mortar, this state of-the art the R94 Million special school will help to restore pride and renew ownership special school communities and will continue to play a vital role in providing access to quality education for learners with special educational needs.