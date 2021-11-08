South Africa: Southern KZN-Ecape - ANC Happy With Comfortable Wins - Some Residents Less So

analysis

Although the ANC suffered heavy defeats in many parts of KwaZulu-Natal, particularly in the northern part of the province, there was never a doubt that the party would do very well in the southern part of the province bordering Eastern Cape and Lesotho. It also held on to Matatiele, which was incorporated into the Eastern Cape in 2006.

UMZIMKHULU

Over the years, uMzimkhulu Local Municipality has gained a dubious reputation as one of the most corrupt municipalities in the country. It was here in September 2017 that Sindiso Magaqa, former ANC Youth League secretary-general, was shot with two other ANC councillors as they travelled from an ANC meeting. Magaqa, who was an ANC councillor in uMzimkhulu at the time, died two weeks later of his injuries at a Durban hospital.

See Daily Maverick's Ground Level Report here in the buildup to the local government elections: Umzimkhulu emerges from looting virtually unscathed, but enters polls beset by stench of corruption

The ANC has been accused of being at the centre of corruption, tender-rigging and service delivery failures in this and other municipalities.

Despite this, voters seemed to have rewarded the ruling party in the 1 November local government elections.

The ANC...