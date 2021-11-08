Zimbabwe: ZRP Launches Crackdown

8 November 2021
The Herald (Harare)

Police have relaunched and intensified an operation code-named, 'Nyama Yabvepi' aimed at curbing stock theft activities which have during the past few weeks resulted in most farmers losing cattle and goats countrywide.

Last Friday alone, police managed to arrest about 318 suspects for stock theft and other stock theft-related offences.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests.

"The ZRP has intensified an operation code-named 'Nyama Yabvepi', targeting stock-theft and other related offences. On November 5, 2021, 318 arrests were made and of these, eight were for stock theft while 310 were for other offences," he said.

The developments come after at least 23 cattle and 64 goats have been stolen from different farmers in Hwange, Mhangura and Bindura as stock theft cases increased countrywide.

Some of the stolen cattle have been recovered while others have not.

