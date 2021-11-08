African Development Bank Kicks Civil Society Organisations to the Kerb At COP26

7 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Charity Migwi, Dean Bhebhe and Nicole Rodel

Less than an hour before African civil society groups were set to present their demands at a COP26 side event at the African Development Bank Pavilion -- on the day of the announcement ending public finance for fossil fuels -- the bank abruptly cancelled the event, the one opportunity for civil society engagement.

It was one of the biggest announcements at COP26 so far.

"Twenty countries pledge end to finance for overseas fossil fuels," proclaimed the headline in The Guardian.

The bottom line here is that leading economies, including the US and the UK, and major financial institutions like the European Investment Bank have pledged to end all financial support for new fossil fuel projects abroad from 2022. Instead, their support will go to low-carbon energy, providing an estimated $8-billion for clean energy projects worldwide.

Moving global financing out of fossil fuels and into clean energy is one of the most critical -- and least discussed -- steps in giving us any chance of limiting warming to the 1.5°C danger line.

After all, the International Energy Agency says that to hold warming to 1.5°C, 2021 needs to mark the end of new investments, in not just coal but new approvals...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

