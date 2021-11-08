Zimbabwe: New AUSC Region 5 Karate Federation to Focus On Development Issues

Following his election as the African Union Sports Council Region Five Karate Federation president, Zimbabwe's Joe Rugwete says the new executive committee is going to look at developmental issues in the region.

Rugwete was elected to the position on Saturday during the AUSC Region Five Karate Federation virtual congress.

He takes over from Million Masumbika of Botswana.

"I am quite happy although it's a lot of work because the responsibilities are huge because we have to look at the development of karate in the whole region.

"We have to look at issues of development of officials, administrators and referees. So it's not going to be an easy job because you also have territorial issues whereby different countries face different issues.

"But we have to come up with strategies so that the entire region develops regardless of territorial issues and differences.

"Apart from challenges we will work hard to make it happen," said Rugwete.

Aurelio Mazias of Mozambique is the vice-president.

Tshsepo Bathai from Botswana in the new secretary-general while Namibia's Cornelius D'Alton comes in as treasurer.

Leornado Cuitto from South Africa is the vice secretary-general.

Rugwete, who is also the Zimbabwe National Karate Federation president, served as the region's secretary-general for two terms of four years prior to his elevation to the president's post.

"I am quite humbled by the election and it shows the level of confidence that the highest sports administrators in Southern Africa have put in me.

"I was secretary-general for two terms and I am sure they noticed the way I was conducting my duties and they gave me the chance to lead the organisation after seeing my performance as secretary-general," said Rugwete.