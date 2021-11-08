Namibia: Onandjokwe Revamps Dilapidated Structures

Oniipa — In the quest to provide adequate health services to the people, the Onandjokwe state hospital is in the process of revamping and rehabilitating old structures.

The hospital, which became operational in 1908, has fallen into disrepair in recent years. However, management has commenced with a rigorous approach to give the hospital a facelift. Medical superintended at the hospital Dr Akutu Munyika said despite the state of the hospital, employees continue to be focused on their job.

"The health of our employees comes as number one while other things are being sorted," he said.

The facelift will give the hospital adequate space for its patients as the current daily admission surpasses the available bed capacity of 520 beds.

Munyika said because of the high demand for beds, some of the admitted patients are placed on mattresses in the wards.

Other projects, which have been completed recently, include the 100-bed shelter for expectant mothers as well as a Covid-19 ward.

In addition to the bed capacity, the hospital also has a high number of deliveries of about 700 babies monthly. On average, 7 668 babies are delivered at Onandjokwe annually prompting the extension of the 70 beds at the maternity ward.

The hospital currently only has four delivery beds and there are about 30 to 40 babies delivered daily.

The hospital is also constructing a 120-bed maternity ward while a 40-bed pre-fabricated maternity ward has been completed. Once completed, the hospital maternity ward will altogether have 160 beds.

Dr Siraji Saad Rwehumbiza said the project is to be completed in January next year. The construction of the maternity ward commenced in 2016 and was expected to be handed over already in 2018, but there were delays in the finalisation of the project.

The hospital is also in the process of constructing a two-phase pediatric ward. Other projects that are also earmarked for revamping, is the kitchen and the laundry room.

"We are phasing out old buildings and putting up new ones, we cannot close the kitchen because the patients have to eat," said Rwehumbiza.

Also in the pipeline is the construction of the N$2 million administration block. "The construction was supposed to have kicked off already but it is expected to start soon."