Zimbabwe: Woman Up for Attempted Murder

A 32-year-old Mvurwi woman has been arrested for striking and injuring her boyfriend with a brick on the head following an undisclosed misunderstanding while police are also investigating a case in which a body of a suspected gold panner was found in a hut in Kadoma.

In Kadoma, the body of the 29-year-old victim was found with deep cuts on the head in a gold processing hut.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incidents.

"The ZRP is investigating circumstances surrounding a murder case which occurred at Chirasha Mine, Kadoma on November 2, 2021 in which a body of a 29-year-old man was found in a gold processing hut with a deep cut on the head and strangling marks on the neck," he said.

He appealed to anyone with information that might assist them to contact any nearest police station. Meanwhile, police have reiterated that members of the public must resolve their differences without the use of violence.

"This comes after police in Mvurwi are investigating a case of attempted murder which occurred on November 2, 2021 at about 1400 hrs where a woman aged 32 struck her boyfriend with a brick on the head after a misunderstanding.

"The victim sustained an open wound on the head, bled from the ear, and fell unconscious before he was ferried to hospital," Asst Comm Nyathi said.

Police are also appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of Concisis Kambuzuma in connection with a case of culpable homicide which occurred on November 2 in Kadoma CBD, where he fatally hit a pedestrian while driving a Toyota Allion vehicle.

After committing the offence, Kambuzuma sped off and his whereabouts are still not known.

In a related case, another man, Cliffonce Matewe is wanted by police for a case of negligent driving in which he rammed into two stationary vehicles and seriously injured one person while driving a bus, at Turf Mine, Kadoma District on October 28.