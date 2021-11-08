Namibia: Dentists Urged to Keep Serving PSEMAS Members

The finance ministry on Friday said it takes issues raised by the Namibia Dental Association seriously, and is thus working determinedly to ensure government medical aid reform is delivered within set timeframes. The ministry, therefore, encouraged healthcare service providers to continue offering services to Public Service Employee Medical Aid Scheme (PSEMAS) members at the current rate while the reform process is being concluded.

"We are cognisant that not all dental healthcare service providers share the same views and position as that of the association, and as a result will continue with PSEMAS", read a statement from finance ministry spokesperson Wilson Shikoto. The ministry said it has taken note of a notice from the Namibia Dental Association to all PSEMAS patients, informing them that until tariffs have been updated, all members will be required to pay directly for all treatment and claim it back from the scheme.

"Over the past few months, the ministry has on different platforms engaged the Namibia Dental Association on the issue of tariff increase demands. In this regard, while fully cognisant of the need to have the PSEMAS tariffs increased, we have informed the association and other healthcare service providers of the ongoing PSEMAS structural reform that is aimed at restructuring the scheme to achieve internal cost savings and alternative modes of service provision, and that the issue of tariffs is part of the reform," the statement reads.

However, the ministry is adamant that it is unable to pronounce itself on the tariff increase before the reform process is concluded. In this regard, a team is expected to report back by the end of December 2021.

"After what we viewed as fruitful discussions, the ministry indicated that dental healthcare service providers who at their own accord opt to discontinue offering services to PSEMAS members at the current rate, should comply with Clause 10.6 (Termination) of the PSEMAS contract (Standard Terms and Conditions)," the ministry continued.