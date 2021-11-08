Namibia: Family Given Wrong Body to Bury

Andrea Burtze was just starting to come to terms with her aunt's death from Covid-19 when she received a chilling phone call.

An official from the Ministry of Health and Social Services informed her that her aunt was not resting in peace.

The person whose funeral they attended and mourned at Windhoek's Oponganda Cemetery in June was in fact not her aunt. The mix-up was only discovered four months later.

This body, which is believed to be that of Magrieta Barnes, would now need to be exhumed, a ministerial report, says.

Burtze, who says her aunt was like her own mother, says her family wants the government to take responsibility for the incident.

"As a family, we were trying to forget about the absence of our beloved mother. Now that we are told that the person we have buried was not her, it is all coming back to us. We have to mourn her again," Burtze says.

"This is four months later. It is very painful for us. Our father doesn't work any more, and we buried the wrong person. This means we have to look for money. Where are we going to get it?" she asks.

She said the family is disappointed that they were informed of the mistake through a phone call.

"They did not come. The government must help us bury our mother," Burtze says.

The body of Margrietha Burtze is still at the Windhoek state mortuary.

An investigation into the incident was launched when a Walvis Bay family demanded the ashes of their deceased relative, Magrieta Barnes.

Barnes died of Covid-19 at the Windhoek Mediclinic on 18 June.

At the time, Covid-19 regulations dictated that families were not allowed to view the remains of their loved ones prior to their funeral.

A three-week long investigation into the mix-up was conducted by the ministry's control coordinator for Covid-19, Emilia Konstantin.

The investigation implicates health officials, as well as funeral undertakers.

"Not once throughout the months of July, August, September, and October has the names Magrieta Barnes or Magrietha Burtze appeared on this particular list. During these months, administrative officers were appointed to facilitate the administrative component of the work," Konstantin wrote in the investigation report.

Errors in the ministry's data recording system were identified.

"There were certainly gaps identified within the data recording system, which we then aimed to improve by implementing an Excel database of the Covid-19 registry, as well as by enforcing the timely booking in and out of Covid-19 bodies from the mortuary," the report says.

On 30 September the ministry noticed a body was missing from the mortuary.

"Classic Funerals came to the mortuary to make arrangements for the bodies that were to leave for cremation during the weekend. It was on this day that we discovered the possibility of the missing body of the late Magrieta Barnes," the report reads.

The ministry says the similarity of the two women's names contributed to the confusion.

Burtze and Barnes died three days apart - both due to Covid-19.

"On 6 October, after the different images of the name tags of the bodies lying in the mortuary were shown to them, one nurse pointed out that the name recorded was Magrietha Burtze, who died on 22 June 2021," the report reads.

Burtze died at the Katutura State Hospital, but her family was given Barnes' body to bury.

"... an exhumation certificate was to be applied for with immediate effect which will grant the permission needed to exhume the body buried at Oponganda cemetery," the report states.

GOVT RESPONDS

Khomas regional health director Tomas Ukola last week said the two families have been informed of the mix-up.

Executive director of health and social services Ben Nangombe said the incident is being attended to.

"This is a sensitive matter. There are consultations that are ongoing regarding the matter, and through a preliminary investigation, we are giving it the attention it deserves," he said.

The ministry is, however, faced with concerns on whether to exhume the body, since this should only be done six months after burial, according to Covid-19 regulations.

"The longer the exhumation period takes, the faster the rate at which decomposition of both bodies will take place. Fundamentally, this means that the likelihood of losing solid evidence will increase, unless a DNA test could be taken to determine precisely who was buried at Oponganda Cemetery," the ministry said.

This is not the first time funeral undertakers have received the wrong body for a burial.

The Namibian in November last year reported on a family from Okando village in the Omusati region who was allegedly forced to exhume the body of an individual who was not their relative.

In May this year, a Windhoek family was told the body of their relative had gone missing while waiting to be buried at the cemetery.

The Barnes family could not be reached for comment.