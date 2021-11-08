South Africa: Nadia Nakai Drops New Bragga Range

8 November 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paidashe Mandivengerei

South African based rapper, Nadia Nakai has released a new range of her sports wear, Bragga x Redbat.

Her Bragga collection was launched in 2019 as a collaboration with Redbat and large retail brand, Sportscene.

The sports wear includes trackpants, sport bras, bags and tights.

The new apparel features stylish track suits printed 'Bragga Nadia Nakai x Redbat'.

Announcing her latest range, the award winning Chinhoyi bred artist wrote, "So excited to announce my new range is available at Sportscene stores now. I got you covered this season."

