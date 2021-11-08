Zimbabwe: Drones for Good Network to Host 1st Ever Drone Conference in Zimbabwe

8 November 2021
263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe's 1st ever conference on drone technology is scheduled for the 10-11th of November 2021 at the Celebration Centre in Harare.

Organised by the Drones For Good Network in conjunction with leading local drone industry players, the Drone & UAV Conference is set to bring together experts from the local & international drone community to discuss the latest trends in drone technology & innovation.

Drone technology has been applied to over 100 recreational, industrial and commercial use cases and has ultimately made hazardous work safer for people. The technology has also reduced the amount of labour needed for certain tasks, cut down the time taken to complete work, replaced more costly methods and gives people access into previously inaccessible locations.

Drone technology is becoming more prevalent in industries like agriculture, security, policing, border control, mining, energy, urban planning, telecommunications, emergency response, logistics, education, healthcare, media production, wildlife conservation, sport, construction, real estate and insurance.

"Drone technology is set to become one of the biggest game changers in the fourth industrial revolution," said Tawanda Chihambakwe, the MD of Zimbabwe Flying Labs. He went on to mention that "Zimbabwe should not get left behind by the rest of the world in leveraging the technology to boost its various industries"

There are countless employment opportunities spawned by the advent of the drone industry which Zimbabwe needs to realize and tap into. Being a Commercial Drone Pilot is a profession that was unheard of a few years ago; but is now one of the fastest growing careers brought by drone technology.

This conference seeks to bring awareness about the good that drone technology can bring to an economy, which industry stakeholders in Zimbabwe need to know about.

According to the World Economic Forum, agricultural drones will have a particularly powerful impact in the developing world, whose mostly smallholder farmers currently face enormous challenges producing quality produce and selling it for a decent price.

The conference will also address the regulations, legal, privacy, and safety concerns to consider when incorporating drones in an economy's daily operations. Keynote speakers include the Civil Aviation Authority as well as local, regional & international drone experts. Representatives from government agencies and ministries are expected to be present on the conference days, as well as industry stakeholders from organisations that are set to benefit the most from drone technology.

Participants who want to attend can register online at www.droneconference.co.zw

The Main Organizers and Key Partners of The Drones & UAV Conference Zimbabwe are Drones For Good Network, Drones R Africa, Precision Aerial Group, Zimbabwe Flying Labs, Civil Aviation Authority Zimbabwe, TechZim (Media Partner) and ERA Media.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X