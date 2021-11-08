Namibia: Multichoice Namibia Launches GOtv Supa

MultiChoice Namibia recently launched a new package, dubbed; GOtv Supa, with 11 new channels, an addition to GOtv's selection of packages that fall right above GOtv MAX.

MultiChoice Namibia in a statement said that when it comes to the best quality local entertainment and delivering value, GOtv is where it is at. "This festive season, the proudly African entertainment provider is proud to reaffirm its commitment to audiences by introducing a brand new package that packs a Supa punch, without putting extra pressure on the purse strings," they added.

Managing Director of MultiChoice Namibia, Roger Gertze said with the festive season fast approaching, families need affordable ways to spend time together and they hope the launch of this entertainment-focused package will do exactly that.

"Our super-sized catalogue of entertainment will offer more relatable series and movies from an African perspective, while telenovela lovers have even more reason to celebrate, thanks to the addition of drama-filled shows that are guaranteed to keep you on the edge of your seat," he added.

He said they are unlocking a new world of entertainment for the entire family with more content for the kids to enjoy, while the grown-ups can sit back enjoy the selection of action movies and series, both African and international, plus an additional sports channel has been added, a gift they are giving to Supa subscribers.

"This new GOtv Supa package will appeal to audiences all over Africa and in terms of what is on offer on the various channels, the proof is in the pudding and this is only a glimpse of what you can expect to enjoy when you subscribe to GOtv Supa," he concluded.