Zimbabwe: Kikky Badass Takes a Dig At Enzo Ishall

8 November 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paidashe Mandivengerei

Rapper, Kikky Badass as once again hogged the limelight with her music, this time taking a dig at Zimdancehall crooner , Enzo Ishall.

In her verse in her latest collaboration with hip hop trap artist, Crooger titled, 'Mapisarema', Kikky Badass gives herself all credit for making Enzo Ishall's track, Magate a hit.

She went onto ridicule the dancehall chanter for switching genres.

"Wakanyimwa crown yedancehall now you want to rap, I thought you were an OG.

She added: "If I ain't twerk on his video would he still have views."

In 2019 Kikky Badass starred as a video vixen in Enzo Ishall's Magate.

The song topped local music charts and now stands at 2.3 million YouTube views.

Her raunchy dance moves captivated viewers and became the most memorable part of the video.

