South Africa's Progressives and the Black Middle Class Are Wandering in the Political Wilderness

analysis

Nontobeko Hlela worked as a Political Science lecturer at the then University of Durban-Westville, as an intelligence officer at the then SASS, and as the First Secretary: Political at the High Commission of South Africa in Nairobi from 2010 to 2014. She currently works as a Researcher for the South African office of the Tricontinental Institute for Social Research, a Global-South think-tank with offices in Johannesburg, São Paulo, Buenos Aires and Delhi.

Mass abstentionism in the local government elections reflects political parties' failure to speak to the aspirations of the electorate. The DA, in particular, has failed to offer a political home to the black middle class and progressives.

According to the Afrobarometer 2021 survey, two-thirds (67%) of South Africans would be willing to give up elections if a non-elected government could provide security, housing, and jobs. This is a frightening statistic given how long people fought for the right to vote, and broader democratic gains, and the monumental sacrifices that were made to realise these aspirations.

The turnout at the 1 November 2021 local government elections could be understood to correlate with this disenchantment with democracy. South Africa has over 42,6 million people eligible to vote. Of those only...