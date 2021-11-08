South Africa: Procurement Mafia Targets Gold Fields's New Solar Power Station Project

7 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ed Stoddard

South Africa's green transition may be a red rag for criminal enterprises.

A reconfigured drilling rig drives a rectangular metal pole into the ground, producing a metallic sound that rings across the veld. These poles are the building blocks of a R660-million, 40MW solar power station that will provide electricity to Gold Fields's South Deep mine southwest of Johannesburg.

This is the first self-generation project of this scale - before the 100MW bar was introduced - to be granted regulatory approval in South Africa's mining industry. DM168 can exclusively report that it has attracted the attention of the "procurement mafia", which industry sources say has moved from targeting construction projects to attempts to shake down the mining industry.

Gold Fields says it is drawing a line in the sand and will not be intimidated, echoing a broader industry pushback against this attempt to muscle into procurement contracts and revenue.

"We can confirm that several of our senior managers have been approached anonymously by email and WhatsApp, often with threatening demands for procurement contracts in two current ongoing projects, including the South Deep 40MW solar plant. These approaches have come at the same time as business forums have sprung up, similarly...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

