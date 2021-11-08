South Africa: Mark Cutifani's Amazing Journey At Anglo American

analysis

Tim Cohen is editor of Business Maverick. He is a business and political journalist and commentator of more years than he likes to admit. His freelance work has included contributions to the Wall Street Journal and the Financial Times, but he spent most of his life working for Business Day. After a mid-life crisis that didn't include the traditional fast car, Cohen now lives in the middle of nowhere in the Karoo.

When Anglo American announced a new chief executive this week, oddly my thoughts immediately went to the old one. The reasons are complicated.

Anglo, the company that is ingrained in South Africa's history, has been through the wringer over the past two decades. It's been an absolute humdinger. This short history goes like this: Anglo decides just before the turn of the millennium to jettison South Africa and change its nationality by listing on the London Stock Exchange, a fateful decision obviously.

Its reception in the global centre is disappointing, a shock for its upper-class executives, who are very, well, Anglo. But BHP and Rio Tinto, two other Anglo-Australian outfits, are already there and well connected. Once a king in South Africa, Anglo suddenly becomes a bronze medallist...