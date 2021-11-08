South Africa: Rocky Roads, Take Me Home - ANC's Long-Term Fate May Be Decided in 2024 - and It Won't Be a Smooth Trip

analysis

Political parties will have to improve the lives of people to win votes. This would certainly be the best way for the ANC to retain national power. But it may find there is too little time to reverse the ride.

It is now likely that over the next two-and-a-half years our politics will be dominated by the simple but complex question of whether the ANC will be pushed below 50% in the 2024 local elections. While, to some, it may seem obvious that it will not win the absolute majority, based on the 46.04% of the national vote it won in these local elections, it is not a certainty. In fact, it is impossible to say whether the ANC will lose or not. What is clear, though, is that, for arguably the first time in our democratic history, there is now proper electoral accountability.

There are now certain key dynamics that could determine what happens. It is clear that the ANC itself will have to respond to the slide. This could even include using government power to attempt to increase its support. Also, there is still no other party in the country that can gather together a national coalition of...