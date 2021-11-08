South Africa: Rocky Roads, Take Me Home - ANC's Long-Term Fate May Be Decided in 2024 - and It Won't Be a Smooth Trip

7 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stephen Grootes

Political parties will have to improve the lives of people to win votes. This would certainly be the best way for the ANC to retain national power. But it may find there is too little time to reverse the ride.

It is now likely that over the next two-and-a-half years our politics will be dominated by the simple but complex question of whether the ANC will be pushed below 50% in the 2024 local elections. While, to some, it may seem obvious that it will not win the absolute majority, based on the 46.04% of the national vote it won in these local elections, it is not a certainty. In fact, it is impossible to say whether the ANC will lose or not. What is clear, though, is that, for arguably the first time in our democratic history, there is now proper electoral accountability.

There are now certain key dynamics that could determine what happens. It is clear that the ANC itself will have to respond to the slide. This could even include using government power to attempt to increase its support. Also, there is still no other party in the country that can gather together a national coalition of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X