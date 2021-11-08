Nigeria: UBA to Terminate $500 Million Eurobond Early Ahead of Fresh Debt Offering

8 November 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ronald Adamolekun

Shares in UBA jumped 0.59 per cent, trading at N8.45 per share at 12:25 WAT on Monday following the news.

United Bank for Africa (UBA) will invite interests from holders of its $500 million Eurobond due for maturity in 2022 for redemption ahead of time through a cash tender offer before issuing a new similar note, the lender announced Monday.

The five-year senior unsecured bond, the first of that kind from the bank when it was offered over four years ago, drew overwhelming interest at the point when it was priced at 7.75 per cent and subscription trumped offer by more than double.

Towards issuing the fresh dollar-denominated note, UBA has commissioned five managers - Standard Chartered Bank, Citigroup Global Markets Limited, Renaissance Securities (Cyprus) Limited, United Capital Plc and Mashreqbank psc - to convene a call for global investors linked to a number of other meeting starting on Monday.

Shares in UBA jumped 0.59 per cent, trading at N8.45 per share at 12:25 WAT on Monday following the news.

The offer is fixed rate and "subject to market conditions," a note to the Nigerian Exchange and seen by PREMIUM TIMES says.

For the nine-month period to September, UBA upped profit by 36 per cent to N105 billion, bucking the trend of little or marginal profit growth among its other Big 5 banks' peers.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X