South Africa: The Finance Ghost - It's Market Trade Party Time

analysis

The party trade is upon us. If Covid-19 stays away, we are in for a big summer in South Africa. Pent-up demand for the jol is strong. You can feel the buzz in the air as we get closer to December.

If you don't believe this thesis, you can just refer to Distell's results. There's a lot of noise in the numbers from alcohol bans and civil unrest, of course, but the underlying theme is clear: South Africans love drinking.

Distell doesn't disclose exact revenue growth numbers. South African growth is "in the thirties" in the latest quarter and group revenue growth is "in the twenties" - both of which are worthy of a toast for investors.

Fascinatingly, the group highlights demand for Savanna Premium Cider as a major driver of growth. It's dry and a lot of people seem to drink it.

South Africa lags in online shopping

When retailers like Truworths and The Foschini Group (TFG) release results, it presents a great opportunity to compare online shopping adoption in Africa with regions like the UK and Australia. Retailers talk about "sales participation", which means the percentage of total sales attributable to a specific product (e.g. shoes) or channel...