South Africa: Win or Lose, These Young South Africans Entered the Race to Shake Up the Status Quo

analysis

A mere 45.9% of registered voters turned up to cast their ballots in the 2021 municipal elections. While figures for the number of young people who voted are not readily available, the numbers are usually worryingly low. Despite concerns that the youth are fed up with politics, several young people contested this year's elections. Some were successful and are now ready to shake up local government.

Despondence, political apathy and distrust are some of the viewpoints tethered to the attitude of young people on the electoral process. But despite these sentiments and data showing the 18- to 29-year-old age group accounted for only 17.54% of registered voters, several young politicians tossed their names in the hat as candidates for this year's local government election.

Chris Pappas - uMngeni's new mayor

After his historic victory in KwaZulu-Natal, DA candidate Chris Pappas has been a busy man. Daily Maverick struggled to get in touch with uMngeni Local Municipality's new mayor, but the 30-year-old already has a 100-day plan for the DA's first fully controlled KZN municipality.

Speaking at a DA victory rally in Goddard Park in Howick, Pappas promised the residents of uMngeni five things:

A growing economy and jobs;

A clean...