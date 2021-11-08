South Africa: Suck It Up - Load Shedding to Continue All Week, and May Worsen, As Grid Remains 'Volatile and Unpredictable'

analysis

There appears to be no let up, as load shedding will continue throughout the coming week, after Eskom announced on Sunday that Stage 2 load shedding will resume from 5am on Monday.

After a weekend of rolling scheduled blackouts, stage 2 load shedding will continue from 5am on Monday, 8 November until 5am on Saturday, 13 November, Eskom announced on Sunday.

The power utility warned that higher stages of load shedding could not be ruled out, as the power system remains "volatile and unpredictable".

On Friday, Eskom announced that stage 4 load shedding would be implemented from 2pm on Friday until 5am on Saturday. after three generating units at the Kendal power station had shut down, units at both Tutuka and Matimba power stations tripped, and the delayed return to service of a unit at both Majuba and Lethabo power stations. Thereafter, Stage 2 load shedding would be implemented from 5am on Saturday until 5am on Monday, said the utility.

