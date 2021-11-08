Zimbabwe: ERC Files Complaint Against Chief Charumbira's Partisan Comments

Election lobby group the Election Resource Centre (ERC) has filed a complaint with the Minister of Local Government against traditional Chiefs Council president, Chief Fortune Charumbira over recent remarks made by the latter at the recently held ZANU-PF Annual Conference in Bindura.

Charumbira commented that traditional leaders were owners of ZANU PF and that they rule everywhere and define their relationship with ZANU PF.

In a statement, the ERC says the declaration by Charumbira was in contravention of the country's Constitution as it does not allow traditional leaders to be partisan.

"The Election Resource Centre (ERC) on 3 November 2021 filed a complaint with the Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing, Honourable July Moyo against Chief Fortune Charumbira for contravening section 281 of the Constitution by participating in partisan politics for comments made on 29 October 2021 at the ZANU PF Annual Conference in Bindura.

"In his comments, Chief Charumbira declared that "... traditional leaders were owners of ZANU PF and rule everywhere and that's what defines their relationship with ZANU PF, we are one people... we will never leave ZANU PF." The latest comments come at a time, the Chief blatantly ignores a 2018 High Court Order (Election Resource Centre v Chief Fortune Charumbira & Ors HC 1718/18) compelling him to withdraw partisan comments made, calling on traditional leaders to support ZANU PF ahead of the 2018 Harmonised elections," said ERC

Charumbira's conduct, ERC says destroys the rule of law and called on the Local Government Minister to investigate the Chief's conduct.

"The conduct of the Chief, if left to fester, has the potential to destroy rule of law and constitutional supremacy in Zimbabwe. The Minister of Local Government and all electoral stakeholders must resist the temptation to exempt the conduct of Chief Charumbira from necessary scrutiny on his conduct.

"The ERC calls on the Minister of Local Government in terms of section 7 of the Traditional Leaders Act to investigate the conduct of Chief Charumbira and institute disciplinary proceedings against the Chief and ensure that the supremacy of the Constitution prevails," noted ERC.