Southern Africa: Sacu, EFTA Continue Negotiations On Expanded Free Trade Agreement

8 November 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Senior officials and experts from the Southern African Customs Union (SACU) and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) Member States met through video conference on 3 and 4 November 2021 to continue their negotiations on an updated and expanded Free Trade Agreement.

The delegations informed each other on domestic developments that happened since the last round, including the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, and uneven recoveries.

They exchanged views on the steps needed to move the review process forward and took stock of all issues outstanding under review in a constructive fashion showing their willingness to take the negotiations forward.

Follow-ups to be completed before the parties meet again during the first semester of 2022 were agreed.

Lars Erik Nordgaard, Chief Negotiator at the Norwegian Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries acted as the EFTA spokesperson, while Ambassador Xavier Carim, Deputy Director-General, Department of Trade, Industry and Competition of South Africa, headed the SACU delegation.

The review process covers Trade in Goods, Rules of Origin, Trade Facilitation and Trade and Sustainable Development.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X