South Africa: Youth and World Leaders Sing From Different Hymn Sheets At Climate Crisis Talks

Ongoing COP26 negotiations saw youth climate activists from marginalised communities voice their concerns about how world leaders are tackling the climate crisis, with some expressing their frustrations with the COP26 leadership.

'World leaders listen! The kids have had enough!" a small group of children aged between four to eight chanted, jumping in dance at the Fridays for Future youth protest in Glasgow, Scotland, where climate crisis negotiations are being held. However, none of the leaders was present to hear the cries expressed by the children while they continued negotiations behind closed doors.

A crowd of thousands of locals and COP26 attendees took to the streets of the Glasgow city centre calling for climate justice and for leaders to take urgent climate action that particularly addressed the needs of the global south.

The protest, targeted at the youth, brought together people of all ages. Babies were pushed in prams with "Please don't fail me" placards, referring to the global leaders, with older people out in support of climate justice.

Youth activists from several parts of the world and cultural groups spoke at the end point of the protest that had snaked through the city to its final destination at George Square....