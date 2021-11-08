South Africa: Record-Breaking Sundowns Accelerate in Premiership Marathon

7 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

Mamelodi Sundowns notch up another impressive victory to move five points clear on the DStv Premiership table.

At the moment there seem to be three certainties in life: death, taxes and Mamelodi Sundowns keeping a clean sheet.

The defending DStv Premiership champions once again proved this certainty when they demolished a brave Marumo Gallants side 4-0 on Sunday evening.

Midfielder Themba Zwane opened the scoring in the 24th minute. After that, Gallants put on a gallant effort in attempting to thwart the visitors in Polokwane's Peter Mokaba stadium. The Limpopo side had a handful of opportunities to equalise, particularly early in the second half. Their profligacy prevented them from doing so.

With 12 minutes left to play, Masandawana turned on the style and provided the hosts with a lesson on exactly how to put away your chances. The prolific Peter Shalulile notched up a brace with his strike partner Pavol Safranko netting his first goal in the league to contribute to the rout.

"It wasn't an easy game, playing away from home. But we are a big club, and it comes with the pressure of having to win every game," said player of the match, Neo Maema, who dished up...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X