South Africa: Record-Breaking Sundowns Accelerate in Premiership Marathon

Mamelodi Sundowns notch up another impressive victory to move five points clear on the DStv Premiership table.

At the moment there seem to be three certainties in life: death, taxes and Mamelodi Sundowns keeping a clean sheet.

The defending DStv Premiership champions once again proved this certainty when they demolished a brave Marumo Gallants side 4-0 on Sunday evening.

Midfielder Themba Zwane opened the scoring in the 24th minute. After that, Gallants put on a gallant effort in attempting to thwart the visitors in Polokwane's Peter Mokaba stadium. The Limpopo side had a handful of opportunities to equalise, particularly early in the second half. Their profligacy prevented them from doing so.

With 12 minutes left to play, Masandawana turned on the style and provided the hosts with a lesson on exactly how to put away your chances. The prolific Peter Shalulile notched up a brace with his strike partner Pavol Safranko netting his first goal in the league to contribute to the rout.

"It wasn't an easy game, playing away from home. But we are a big club, and it comes with the pressure of having to win every game," said player of the match, Neo Maema, who dished up...